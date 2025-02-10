Defending Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison following the Luka Doncic trade has been difficult. Still, the vision was present as Dallas looked to become a defensive juggernaut by adding Anthony Davis. But with previous reports suggesting that the Mavs only reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers and acquired a less-than-stellar trade package for arguably the best player in the NBA, and with the injury-prone Davis recently suffering a left adductor strain, it is time for Harrison to give Mavs fans a detailed explanation.

See, Dallas could have reached out to multiple teams and began a bidding war for Doncic. Yes, the Mavs preferred to not have Doncic trade rumors swirl before the deadline as that would have led to backlash. However, Harrison and the Mavericks have received no shortage of backlash nonetheless. Fans are frustrated with the trade.

Mavericks fans deserve a real explanation

Patrick Dumont's recent comments that seemingly questioned Doncic's work ethic did not help the situation. The fact of the matter is that Luka led the Mavs to two Western Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals appearance. No, the Mavericks did not win a championship with Doncic on the roster, but they still found success. And at just 25 years old, just a few weeks ago it seemed as if Luka was the superstar that the Mavs would build around for years to come.

“In my mind the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome,” Dumont said recently, via Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. “And if you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose.”

Dumont did not specifically call out Luka Doncic, but he seems to be hinting that he did not believe the Mavs could consistently win with Luka leading the roster.

As for Nico Harrison, the Mavericks general manager did speak to reporters ahead of the team's road game in Cleveland last Sunday. Harrison was also noticeably absent from Davis, Max Christie and Caleb Martin's introductory press conference in Dallas on Friday.

Harrison did address a number of topics in his press conference last Sunday, but Mavericks fans deserve another detailed explanation for the team's decision to only focus on trading with the Lakers. Trading Doncic is one thing, but the fact that all Dallas received was Davis, Christie and one first round draft pick is truly mind-boggling.

Davis is a terrific player but his injury history is concerning. He is also 31 years old while Doncic is only 25. And with Davis now injured, it is time for Nico Harrison to step up and speak to reporters in Dallas.