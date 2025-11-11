Nico Harrison is out as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks. After several months of enduring hearing Dallas fans' desire for the team to fire him, the Mavs finally did on Tuesday, to the jubilation of countless Mavericks fans, who still have yet to completely move on from the historically shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers just before the 2025 NBA trade deadline in February.

If there was any more doubt about his standing with Dallas, he made it clear with a simple but eye-catching update on one of his social media accounts.

A quick look at Harrison's Instagram account reveals that he has already changed his bio, which now features “Unemployed” in addition to “Girl dad.” His profile photo also shows him throwing it down with two hands during his college basketball career with the Montana State Bobcats.

Nico Harrison’s IG bio has changed:

“Girl dad

Unemployed” (via NicoHarrison_24/IG) pic.twitter.com/EJZvPxzrph — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

Well, Harrison now has more time to spend with his family following the Mavericks' decision to hand him his walking papers.

Harrison's dismissal from his job with Dallas also came on the heels of a deflating 116-114 loss at home on Tuesday at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, in which the Mavs squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. In the same game, 2025 NBA Draft top pick Cooper Flagg posted a season-high 26 points to lead the Mavericks, who now venture into the post-Nico Harrison era.

With Harrison no longer running the show from behind a desk in the Dallas front office, the Mavericks will look to turn things around, beginning this Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns at home.