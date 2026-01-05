The Chicago Bears are going to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They had a chance to finish as the top seed, but they lost that opportunity with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 and they followed that up by losing the regular-season finale to the Detroit Lions.

That 19-16 defeat could have cost the Bears the No. 2 seed, but the Washington Commanders defeated the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles and that allowed the Bears to maintain their position. Chicago was outplayed by Detroit throughout the first 3 quarters, but the Bears rallied behind quarterback Caleb Williams with two 4th quarter touchdown passes to tie the score. However, the Lions won the game on Jake Bates' 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Williams' spectacular performance in final quarter allowed him to become the Bears' all-time single-season passing leader. He threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns this season. That allowed him to pass Erik Kramer, who had thrown for 3,838 yards in the 1995 season for the Bears.

Despite a slow start, Williams completed 20 of 33 passes for 212 yards against the Lions with TD passes to tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Jahdae Walker. He also threw 1 interception and while he was under pressure throughout the game, he was sacked just once.

Lions dictated the pace throughout

While the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention in their Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, they came out focused and determined at Soldier Field. The victory allowed them to sweep the season series from the NFC North champion Bears.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 27 of 42 passes for 331 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception. Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 11 passes for 138 yards, while fellow wideout Jameson Williams showed off his speed throughout and caught 6 passes for 74 yards.