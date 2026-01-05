The despair continues for the long-suffering fans of the New York Jets as the team will miss the playoffs for the 15th straight year.

The Jets closed out their season with a five-game losing streak, including getting routed by the Buffalo Bills, 35-8, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Jets finished with another lowly record, 3-14—tied for worst in the league. They also set a distinctive mark, although it is not something to be proud of.

“The #Jets just completed a 17-game NFL season without recording a single defensive interception. Zero. They’re the first team in NFL history to go a full season without a defensive INT,” wrote NFL reporter Ari Meirov on X.

It encapsulated the Jets' dismal campaign, which did not have a chance right from the onset despite the positivism they exuded during training camp. They started the season with a seven-game losing streak and never recovered.

New York was in the bottom half of the league in defensive statistics, including allowing 29.5 points per game. Even the hiring of coach Aaron Glenn, who is known for his defensive acumen, was not enough to propel the team to new heights and end its postseason drought.

The Jets had no answer for the Bills, finding themselves in a big hole at halftime, 21-0. From there, it was easy pickings for Josh Allen and company.

Now, as usual, it's back to the drawing board for New York. At this point, the front office might want to resort to black magic to lift the curse.