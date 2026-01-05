Before the season started, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia took exception to the media's low expectations for his squad, specifically regarding its defense. He was banking on Dillon Brooks sparking new life in the locker room and on the court, and 35 games into the 2025-26 campaign, those instincts have been incredibly accurate. The veteran wing has helped transform the franchise's identity, prompting retired All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to make strong trade claims.

Ishbia made it clear he has no intention of dealing away Brooks, even if it was for impactful Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. “Don't bother calling… Suns aren't interested,” the billionaire businessman posted on X. “Dillon's not going anywhere.”

Considering that both Phoenix and LA are sitting in a better position than most fans probably anticipated, it is hard to imagine either side agreeing to such a trade. Reaves' youth and superb scoring ability would arguably make him a better long-term option for the Suns, but Brooks has had a substantial effect on the team's short-term growth.

Don't bother calling… Suns aren't interested. Dillon's not going anywhere https://t.co/Jqg6Nxx1D3 — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) January 5, 2026

Besides the defensive intensity the 29-year-old brings to the desert, he is having a career year offensively. Brooks is averaging 21.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting through 29 games this season. He is playing with supreme confidence on both ends of the floor, and consequently, Phoenix is one of the biggest surprises of the campaign to this point.

Although the former Oregon Ducks star is considered a “villain” throughout NBA circles, he is also a culture-changer. Dillon Brooks gave both the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets an edge. While some will argue that his playing style and personality have a shelf life, he is presently a treasured member of the 21-14 Suns.

Brooks is under contract through next season, but based on Mat Ishbia's zeal, perhaps an extension is on the horizon.