PJ Washington has been a starter for a significant portion of his NBA career. Of the 390 total games he's appeared in, Washington has started 320 contests. Since joining the Mavs via a trade during the 2023-24 season, Washington has started all but two of the games he's played in. However, there is a chance that Washington will be asked to come off the bench during the 2025-26 campaign — something he's willing to do if necessary.

“Just coming in and trying to win,” Washington told reporters after practice Monday. “Doing everything I can to be successful and to help my teammates to be in great positions to win. It doesn't matter if I'm starting or coming off the bench, for me it's all about winning.”

When asked what changes coming off the bench may bring, Washington had a quick response.

“I get weaker defenders.”

Washington is ready for the season. Regardless of his role, the forward is willing to do whatever it takes to help Dallas win basketball games. His team-first mindset will surely excite fans.

Article Continues Below

Washington landed a $90 million contract extension during the offseason, so it's clear the Mavericks value everything he offers the team. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd avoided revealing the official starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, but he did give Washington his flowers when asked about PJ's possible role.

Jason Kidd on PJ Washington — who may come off the bench this season. pic.twitter.com/ri7icEWwV5 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) October 20, 2025

“We've seen that from day one when we got him in the trade when you talk about someone who can start, come off the bench. Ask him to guard a point guard, ask him to guard a five, he's a team player,” Kidd said of Washington. “He's a pro. He's all about winning. So, ask him to come off the bench or starting, he's whatever the team needs. We're lucky to have someone like that.”

Washington's versatility — which Kidd discussed — is pivotal as well. It doesn't matter if he comes off the bench or starts — Washington is a player who can do a lot of different things on the floor. The stars will receive plenty of attention this season, but Kidd and the Mavericks understand how important PJ Washington's production is for the team.