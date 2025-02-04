The Dallas Mavericks will look to snap their losing skid this Tuesday evening when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love. However, the Mavs will take on the Sixers without one of their key players, with PJ Washington listed out due to personal reasons, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“PJ Washington (personal reasons) is listed as OUT for tonight's Mavericks-76ers game,” Mistretta wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This will be the second missed game in a row for the former Kentucky Wildcats star. Washington did not see action in last Sunday's 144-101 loss on the road at the hands of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a right knee issue. But given that he's listed out for the 76ers game for a different reason, it seems that Washington's knee is already okay. In any case, Dallas will look to beat the 76ers without one of their top scorers.

PJ Washington to miss another Mavericks game

Among current Dallas players, Washington is second so far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season with 14.4 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.0 percent success rate on shots taken behind the arc. He's been better in his last six outings, though. Over that stretch, Washington has put up 22.5 points while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from deep. In his most recent appearance, he dropped 22 points and grabbed 13 boards in a 117-102 road loss to the Detroit Pistons last Friday.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who started against the Cavs, could be part of the first-five Dallas unit again against Philly, with Washington still out.

Apart from Washington, Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell and Dallas newcomer Anthony Davis are also listed out for the showdown versus Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Max Christie, who, along with Davis, was part of the stunning trade that sent them to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, is available and could potentially make his Mavs debut this Tuesday night.

Dallas enters the Sixers contest on the heels of a two-game losing skid. This is also the Mavericks' penultimate game of a five-leg road trip that ends on Thursday against the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics at TD Garden.