The Dallas Mavericks surprisingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that also sent Anthony Davis to the Mavs. Mavericks forward Naji Marshall revealed that Doncic sent a three-word text message to the team's group chat following the shocking news.

“Thanks for everything,” Marshall said Doncic's message read, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Doncic has yet to speak to reporters about the trade. He did apparently send the Mavs' group chat the aforementioned text message, though.

“I was surprised like everyone else,” Marshall added while speaking about the trade. “Very good dude. Good teammate. I look forward to playing him again.”

Mavericks forward PJ Washington also reacted to the Luka Doncic trade.

“It surprised me, for sure,” Washington said, via Curtis as well. “I was shocked… I just wish him the best. Obviously, he’s one of our brothers and we went through the battles and fires with him… In this business, it’s part of it. Definitely sucks to see him leave, but excited for him and also excited to get a guy like Anthony Davis and Max Christie as well. Excited to see how they fit.”

Doncic was reportedly surprised by the trade as well. He is now headed to Los Angeles and he will receive a fresh start with the Lakers.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are set to move forward with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving leading the way. The Irving-Davis duo could end up working out, but Doncic will still be missed by Mavericks fans.

It will be an adjustment for the Mavs as well. Suddenly losing one of the best players in the entire NBA is obviously a significant change. The team will attempt to move on as Doncic prepares for his fresh start with the Lakers following this shocking trade.