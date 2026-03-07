The Philadelphia Eagles are locking in their interior defensive line ahead of free agency. After recently picking up his fifth-year option, the front office is giving nose tackle Jordan Davis a huge contract extension.

Reports indicate that Davis, who is 26 years old, is signing a three-year, $76 million extension with $65 million guaranteed, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Davis' $26 million per year officially makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in league history.

“BREAKING: The Eagles and star DT Jordan Davis are finalizing a three-year, $78M extension with $65M guaranteed, per sources. A massive $26M-per-year deal done by Win Sports Group for Davis, making him the highest-paid NT in NFL history.”

The former first-round pick has been incredibly consistent since being drafted by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's played in all 17 games in three consecutive seasons and put up career numbers in the 2025-26 campaign. Davis ended last season with 72 combined tackles (34 solo), 4.5 sacks, and six pass deflections.

He and Jalen Carter make a formidable duo on the defensive line for Philadelphia. With Jordan Davis secured for the next few seasons, the Eagles won't have to worry about a contract extension for Carter until 2027.

This is some exciting news for the Eagles, who have been hot in the rumor mill lately. There is speculation that wide receiver AJ Brown could be traded away. However, nothing has come to fruition just yet. The offseason is just beginning, so only time will tell how that situation plays out. For now, Eagles fans will just be excited to have Jordan Davis continue playing for the club for the next several seasons.