The Dallas Mavericks surprised the NBA world once again after sending Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards one day before the trade deadline.

The Mavericks shipped Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum to the Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and five future draft picks. Branham was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Tyus Jones.

Among Dallas' new players, Middleton gives the most value. Some, however, predicted that he would be bought out. But according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, that would not be the case.

“Khris Middleton isn't being bought out and should make his debut for the Mavs on Saturday at San Antonio,” reported Siegel on X.

The 34-year-old Middleton, a three-time All-Star, should provide instant scoring off the bench. While injuries have slowed him down in recent years, he remains a threat with his shooting. He is also a capable defender.

In 34 games with the Wizards this season, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

He could also serve as a mentor to Cooper Flagg, whose role with the Mavericks has suddenly grown even bigger with the departure of Davis and the continued absence of Kyrie Irving due to an ACL injury.

It could be even argued that Middleton and Flagg have the same playing style, with the 19-year-old rookie only having more bounce.

Mavericks interim general manager Michael Finley stressed the need to inject a “winning culture” into the team following the exit of Davis and company.

Middleton is expected to join Jones, Bagley, Klay Thompson, and Brandon Williams in the second unit.