On Saturday night, Tarik Skubal will take the mound for what is likely to be his only appearance in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The Detroit Tigers ace enters the international stage with enormous expectations after winning back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards. That context makes the left-hander’s appearance in the tournament one of the most intriguing pitching storylines of the tournament.

Team USA will face Great Britain in Pool B play at Daikin Park in Houston. The matchup pits one of baseball’s most dominant arms against a developing national program still working to prove it can compete consistently with top-tier opponents. Due to the tournament's stringent pitch restrictions, a short but potentially thrilling outing is expected from Skubal.

The matchup between Team USA and Great Britain also carries a clear strategic element. Pool-play rules cap pitchers at 65 pitches, and the plan for Skubal is to stay closer to the mid-50s range before returning to Tigers camp. That means the outing will likely span roughly three to four innings, placing added emphasis on efficiency and swing-and-miss dominance.

With those circumstances in mind, here are three bold predictions for how Skubal’s lone World Baseball Classic appearance of 2026 could unfold.

Prediction No. 1: Skubal Will Not Allow an Extra-Base Hit

The first prediction centers on the left-hander’s ability to limit damage rather than simply rack up punchouts. In recent seasons, Skubal has developed one of the strongest contact-suppression profiles in Major League Baseball. Advanced metrics consistently show low expected slugging percentages and elite barrel-rate prevention.

That skill set creates a scenario in which Great Britain may struggle to generate significant power. If hitters do reach base, they may have to rely on singles rather than extra-base contact to produce offense.

Such an outcome would not be surprising given the gap in pitching pedigree. The Tigers ace’s fastball velocity, paired with a devastating slider and changeup combination, often forces hitters into weak contact even when they manage to put the ball in play.

Facing a lineup that historically has struggled with high-end velocity, preventing extra-base hits becomes a realistic projection for the Detroit southpaw.

Prediction No. 2: Strikeouts Will Outnumber Balls Put in Play for Outs

The second prediction in this Team USA pitching matchup focuses on how Skubal records his outs. Instead of relying primarily on ground balls or flyouts, the expectation is that strikeouts could dominate the stat sheet.

Over roughly 55 pitches, the left-hander could finish the outing with more strikeouts than outs produced by balls in play. That would reflect the same strikeout-heavy profile that has defined the Cy Young winner’s rise into one of baseball’s premier pitchers.

Article Continues Below

Skubal has built that reputation through elite whiff rates and a consistent ability to miss bats at the top of the strike zone. His fastball carries late life, while his secondary pitches often produce uncomfortable swings from hitters trying to protect against the heater.

For Team USA, that style plays perfectly in a short tournament outing. Strikeouts eliminate defensive variables and prevent rallies from building through contact.

Prediction No. 3: Skubal Will Record Seven Strikeouts

The final prediction may be the most ambitious. If the Tigers ace records seven strikeouts in a short appearance, he would finish one shy of the official strikeout record for a Team USA starter in the World Baseball Classic.

Drew Smyly set that mark during a start in the 2017 tournament, striking out eight hitters. Reaching seven would put the left-hander just short of that benchmark.

For context, Logan Webb recorded six strikeouts in Team USA’s opening game of the 2026 tournament vs. Brazil on Friday, a 15-5 win. The right-hander pitched four innings, allowing one run on one hit with no walks while retiring 12 consecutive batters after surrendering a leadoff home run.

For Skubal, surpassing that number would require a near-perfect blend of efficiency and dominance. Given the likely three- to four-inning workload, finishing with seven strikeouts would mean retiring a majority of the hitters he faces via strikeout.

If everything clicks for a few innings, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner could come close to the Team USA strikeout mark while delivering a dominant performance in his lone appearance of the 2026 tournament.