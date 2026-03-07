Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard Mike Conley shared insight into how he helps keep teammate Anthony Edwards focused during games, revealing that conversations about football sometimes become part of the process.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23) prepare to face the Orlando Magic (33-28) on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, reporter Kristina Pink caught up with Conley before the game to discuss the dynamic between the veteran guard and the team’s young star.

Conley explained that he approaches the mentorship role by looking for opportunities to guide Edwards through different situations on the court.

“I’m just trying to get the most out of him. Any chance that I can get at the opportunity to teach him something or get him to pay attention to a certain thing on the court, whether that’s trying to figure out double-teams or trying to get his shot off better, or trying to find opportunities for himself, for his teammates.”

Conley added that keeping Edwards mentally engaged can sometimes require a more unconventional approach. The Timberwolves guard noted that Edwards’ playful personality occasionally leads him to talk about topics unrelated to basketball during games.

“Just trying to keep him engaged in the game in a different way because he can start talking about football and start talking about other things in the middle of the game because he’s like that. He’s a kid, he likes to just have fun so you know, just keep him locked in and ready to go.”

“[Ant] can start talking about football, he can start talking about other things in the middle of the game.” 😅 19-year vet Mike Conley tells @Kristina_Pink how he helps keep Anthony Edwards locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/X7YVAuD2OU — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 7, 2026

Conley’s reference to football also connects with Edwards’ well-known interest in the sport. The Timberwolves guard has previously said on multiple occasions that he would like to attempt playing professional football if he wins an NBA championship before turning 30. Edwards has joked about potentially playing wide receiver or even serving as a backup quarterback if he were to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Mike Conley explains how he keeps Anthony Edwards focused despite football talk

Article Continues Below

Conley, a longtime NBA veteran known for his leadership and steady presence at point guard, has played a key role in helping guide Minnesota’s young core. His experience has proven valuable as Edwards continues to develop into one of the league’s premier guards.

Now in his sixth NBA season, Edwards is producing the most efficient campaign of his career. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting career-best marks of 49.5% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range.

Across 53 games this season, Edwards has logged 35.6 minutes per contest and has emerged as the focal point of Minnesota’s offense while continuing to grow as a two-way presence.

His production has helped guide the Timberwolves to a 40-23 record, placing them among the top teams in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota enters Saturday’s matchup riding a five-game winning streak while building momentum toward the postseason.

The Timberwolves have also reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the past two seasons, a run that has coincided with Edwards’ rapid rise as a franchise centerpiece.

With Conley providing veteran leadership and Edwards continuing his ascent, Minnesota will look to maintain its strong form as it prepares for another deep playoff push.