On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies picked up a narrow road win over the Dallas Mavericks to push their record to 6-11 on the young 2025-26 NBA season. The Grizzlies did it without point guard Ja Morant, who sat this game out due to injury but was still in attendance on the bench.

At one point shortly after the game, Morant could be seen talking trash to Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, and now, a newly unearthed angle showed Morant pointing his finger right in Thompson's face.

This angle shows Ja Morant pointing his finger in Klay Thompson's face leading to their exchange 👀pic.twitter.com/dzM5Bx0S9L https://t.co/rmBiVe7tb6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's unclear what exactly started the argument between the two, but the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, Thompson's former team, certainly had history, particularly during the 2022 postseason, in which the Warriors sent Memphis home in six games in the Western Conference second round.

Article Continues Below

Since then, quite a bit has changed, with Thompson taking his talents to Dallas and Morant becoming known more for his off-court antics than his basketball prowess, which has taken a significant dip so far this year.

After the game, Thompson didn't mince words when talking about Morant and the Grizzlies.

“It was really just running his mouth, and he's been running his mouth for a long time,” Thompson said, per Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. “It's funny to run your mouth when you're on the bench. It's kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more.