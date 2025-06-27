Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reiterated his confidence in No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg as the franchise’s path forward during the team’s introductory press conference Friday. The event marked the official welcome of Flagg, a standout forward from Duke, following his selection in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

In a video clip shared by ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta, Harrison addressed the fan unrest that has loomed since the team’s decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the February deadline. The controversial deal sent Doncic to L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The move was met with heavy backlash, including chants of “fire Nico” during home games.

When asked if drafting Flagg would help repair the fractured relationship with the fanbase, Harrison said he believes the team is now positioned to win and that Flagg’s arrival reinforces that direction.

“Yeah, I think so… I think it will help,” Harrison said. “Most importantly, I think we’re in winning now mode. We have a really good team and Cooper adds to that so I think the fans finally start to see the vision.”

"Yeah, I think so… I think it will help." Says Dallas is in "win-now" mode and the "fans finally start to see the vision."

Mavericks turn to No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg to spark new era after Luka Doncic trade

The Mavericks’ 2024-25 season ended in disappointment after they were eliminated in the second leg of the Play-In Tournament by the Memphis Grizzlies. The early exit came just one year after the franchise reached the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Boston Celtics in five games. Despite the setback, Dallas emerged from the draft lottery with the No. 1 pick, which it used to select Flagg.

Flagg, 19, enters the league with considerable hype. The 6-foot-9 forward impressed during his lone season at Duke, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc across 37 games.

Viewed as a two-way prospect with elite instincts and a polished offensive game, Flagg is expected to contribute immediately alongside Davis and the Mavericks’ current core.

Dallas will open Summer League play on July 10 against the Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The matchup will feature a highly anticipated showdown between Flagg and Bronny James, who was officially confirmed Friday to participate for Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are counting on Flagg not only to elevate their on-court ceiling but also to reset the public perception surrounding Harrison’s front office decisions. Friday’s press conference made it clear the franchise sees Flagg as more than just a top prospect — he’s the new face of Dallas basketball.