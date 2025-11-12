The fallout from the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to fire general manager Nico Harrison earlier this week has deepened, with new reporting suggesting internal disagreement over the handling of Anthony Davis’ injury.

According to a report from The Athletic published Wednesday by Joe Vardon, Christian Clark, and Sam Amick, Harrison reportedly encouraged Davis to return to the lineup earlier than advised despite warnings from the Mavericks’ medical staff about a potential Achilles tear.

“Monday’s loss to the Bucks marked the sixth straight game Davis has missed with a left calf strain,” the report stated. “Multiple league sources said Davis has tried to convince the Mavs to let him return to the court, and Harrison urged him to return, but the team’s medical staff forbade it, citing the potential for a torn Achilles if Davis returned too soon.”

The revelation adds another layer to the Mavericks’ early-season turmoil following their disappointing 3-8 start and Harrison’s abrupt dismissal on Tuesday. His exit comes more than a year after Dallas reached the 2024 NBA Finals, where the team fell to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Mavericks stumble amid Anthony Davis injury and fallout from Nico Harrison’s firing

Davis last appeared in the Mavericks’ 107-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on October 29, when he played just seven minutes before exiting with the injury. He finished with four points, four rebounds, and one steal on 2-for-4 shooting from the field. The 32-year-old forward, acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade in February 2024, has appeared in only five games this season, averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52 percent from the field.

With Davis sidelined and Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL, Dallas has relied heavily on its bench and rotation players — a formula that has failed to yield success. The Mavericks currently rank 14th in the Western Conference and remain near the bottom of the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

In Harrison’s absence, assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi have assumed interim control of basketball operations while ownership evaluates long-term options.

The Mavericks will look to end their six-game skid Wednesday when they host the Phoenix Suns (6-5) at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by home matchups against the Denver Nuggets (7-3) on Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) on Sunday.