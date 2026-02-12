This week, speculation emerged that Mark Cuban might be involved in a bid to buy the Dallas Mavericks, but the possibility seems unlikely because owner Patrick Dumont reportedly has no plans to sell.

“The Dumont and Adelson families remain fully committed to the Dallas Mavericks’ franchise and to the Dallas community,” a family spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. “They remain focused on building a championship organization for the long term.”

“The team is not for sale, and the families look forward to expanding their ownership stake over time.”

The renewed rumors follow reports that an unidentified Dallas-based investment group explored partnering with Cuban to purchase the franchise. However, he believes that regaining majority ownership is unlikely in the near term.

“I get asked fairly often if I would be part of a group if they could buy the team,” the 67-year-old wrote Wednesday to Townsend. “I tell them all the same thing: I don't see them selling.”

Cuban sold his majority stake in December 2023 to the Adelson family for $3.5 billion. Dumont, Miriam Adelson's son-in-law, assumed the role of team governor following the transaction. Cuban retained a 27 percent minority ownership share but relinquished control of basketball operations. He later explained that efforts to maintain formal authority over basketball decisions were denied by the NBA, clarifying that league rules designate the governor as the final decision-maker.

Under the terms of the sale agreement, the Dumont and Adelson families hold the option to purchase all but 7 percent of Cuban's remaining shares within the first four years of ownership. They have until December 2027 to exercise that provision. They reportedly intend to buy back at least a portion of Cuban's 27 percent stake, a move that would further consolidate control within the current ownership group.

Since the 2023 sale, the franchise has made some headline-grabbing moves, none bigger than the February 2025 trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Cuban was not consulted on that decision. The trade, along with subsequent roster moves, contributed to fan dissatisfaction and increased public discussion about ownership direction. Cuban, who originally purchased the Mavericks in 2000 for $285 million, oversaw 23 years that included four Western Conference Finals appearances, two NBA Finals berths, and the 2011 NBA championship.