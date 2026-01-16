Amid the NBA trade season, Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis is a possibility for the Toronto Raptors, according to insider Zach Lowe. There's a path for the Raptors to land Davis ahead of this year's trade deadline. However, would it be enough for the Mavericks to agree to?

That's the question between now and the trade deadline, as the Raptors' best salary-matching offer could be enough for the Mavericks to part ways with Davis, Lowe said, per The Zach Lowe Show.

“You could make an easy trade with the Raptors. I just don’t know what the appeal would be for the Mavericks. Here’s a trade that works right away. Brandon Ingram plus Jakob Poeltl are almost an exact salary match, which is a big deal because the Mavericks are over the tax,” Lowe said. “And the Raptors are just a bit over the tax, and probably want to get under it. And I think Dwight Powell has to come back in that deal to make the salaries exactly match.”

For Zach Lowe, it would all come down to whether the Mavericks would agree to such a proposal for Anthony Davis.

Raptors could be an intriguing option for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Article Continues Below

With two talented players in their frontcourt that could be available via trade, the Raptors have intriguing options heading into this year's trade deadline. Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. could be a Raptors option weeks before the deadline.

With players such as Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl as potential trade chips, the Raptors could be in the mix for Jackson Jr., according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“This is a team that could wait until the offseason to make their big move — maybe they make some small-margin moves around the trade deadline. They dip below the tax. They address their frontcourt,” Siegel said. “But one player I would keep an eye on in the offseason is Jaren Jackson Jr., and the reason I mention that is the Memphis Grizzlies have made it clear that if they do move on from Ja Morant, it's going to be to surround Jackson with young players, and have him be the focus of their rebuild.

“Well, does that interest Jackson? Does he want to be part of a rebuild or does he want to be a part of a team that wants to contend now, and how will the implications of a Ja trade impact Jaren Jackson's market in the offseason?”

This year's NBA trade deadline is February 5.