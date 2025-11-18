As there are rumors around the Dallas Mavericks and the potential trades that the team could make, there's no denying that the two stars at the forefront of the speculation are Anthony Davis and even Kyrie Irving. With Davis being more in the Mavericks trade rumors as of late, there is another player who seems more likely to be dealt, per the latest reporting.

NBA insider Matt Moore has a latest column that details the intel he has learned about a bevy of players, including Davis, who mentioned that the Chicago Bulls make sense as a destination. However, it actually is center Daniel Gafford that is “the most likely trade candidate,” especially since they have their big man for the future in Derek Lively.

“Daniel Gafford is the most likely trade candidate,” Moore wrote. “The Mavericks have Derek Lively as their future big. Gafford had a great three-month run with the Mavericks in 2024, where he looked like Rudy Gobert in terms of rim protection and has settled back into being Daniel Gafford. With so many teams looking for center depth for the onslaught of double-big lineups, Gafford should have suitors.”

Marc Stein would also mention Gafford being a trade piece, even labeling him as “one of the most attractive trade candidates,” as he's averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 66.1 percent from the field.

Trading Mavericks' Anthony Davis is an “optimal strategy”

Article Continues Below

While Mavericks fans await any injury updates to Davis, it does seem like the long-term plan is to build around Cooper Flagg, with ESPN's Tim Bontemps reporting that many believe trading Davis and/or Irving is the “optimal strategy.”

“The belief, from sources I spoke to, is that the Mavs moving on from at least Davis, if not both stars, was the optimal strategy,” Bontemps wrote. “Those moves would help maximize the 2026 first-round pick in a loaded 2026 draft class — the only selection Dallas controls the rest of this decade — to reposition the franchise around 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.”

At any rate, Dallas could be heading into a new era after the firing of Nico Harrison, with the team at 4-11, as the team's next game is against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.