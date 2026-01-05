It's fascinating how emotions can change in just a few minutes. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was in a jubilant mood after scoring a crucial touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

But when the final buzzer sounded, he was an image of despair, as the Ravens fell short against the Steelers, 26-24. With the brutal loss, they got eliminated from contention for the playoffs.

Baltimore grabbed the lead, 24-20, with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter after Flowers caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson. But it was short-lived, as the Steelers quickly answered with the go-ahead score.

After the game, Flowers was spotted leaving the locker room before it was opened to the media, as reported by The Baltimore Banner's Giana Han.

Zay Flowers is already leaving the locker room before it opens to the media. pic.twitter.com/8S0NkObr8e — Giana Han (@giana_jade) January 5, 2026

While it's unclear why Flowers exited early, he perhaps didn't want to talk to anyone after such a tough defeat. It's understandable, especially for a competitive player like him. He, however, might get penalized by the NFL.

The 25-year-old pass catcher had four receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns, both in the final quarter, as he and Jackson kept the Ravens in the see-saw contest.

Baltimore had the chance to steal the win from Pittsburgh, but Tyler Loop's 44-yard field goal went wide right as time expired.

The Ravens will now face a long offseason, with coach John Harbaugh's future with the team filled with uncertainties. Flowers, meanwhile, will probably stew over the painful defeat for the next few days until he is ready to talk again.