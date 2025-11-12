The Dallas Mavericks recently faced the music and let go of general manager Nico Harrison nine months after his infamous trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks have stumbled out of the gates this year to a 3-8 record despite a relatively encouraging start from number one overall draft pick Cooper Flagg.

One big reason that Dallas has been so poor this year is their injury situation, with Anthony Davis set to miss his seventh straight game on Wednesday evening.

After Harrison's dismissal, some have speculated that Dallas could look to move Davis and/or Kyrie Irving in an attempt to fully embrace a rebuild, and recently, NBA insider Marc Stein shed some light on how Davis himself feels on that front.

“There has been no suggestion in the immediate aftermath of Harrison's ouster that he would try to force his exit just because Harrison, who openly loved him and wanted to build around him, has abruptly been dismissed,” reported Stein on Substack.

“It's believed the Mavericks will work with Davis' camp over the next two-plus months as they decide whether to pursue an in-season trade,” he added. “Davis' agent Rich Paul and Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont have established a relationship that features regular contact since they were introduced at the Mavericks' Play-In Tournament victory in Sacramento in April.”

A big decision for the Mavericks

Trading Anthony Davis would certainly help Dallas acquire some future assets, as 2026 will be the last draft in which the Mavericks own their first round pick until 2031.

However, it would also certainly be a bitter pill to swallow considering that Harrison orchestrated the Doncic trade specifically to pair Davis alongside Kyrie Irving in the hopes of competing for a championship.

At this point, it's unclear what exactly Davis' trade value would be, especially now that his injury concerns have flared up once again.

In any case, the Mavericks are set to take the court on Wednesday evening at home against the Phoenix Suns.