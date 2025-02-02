The Dallas Mavericks are one of the NBA’s most intriguing teams to follow. In a move that will rank among the most shocking trades in NBA history, the Mavs sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers this weekend. In return, the Mavs acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers. And yes, if that return package appears lackluster, it truly is.

Now, as excitement builds among fans and analysts, the Mavs could redefine their quest for a championship. Every rumor of a trade and each roster tweak weaves into a narrative of calculated brilliance and audacious risk-taking. This can pave the way for what promises to be a season of game-changing basketball.

Season So Far

The 2024-25 NBA campaign has been a wild ride for the Mavs, who currently boast a respectable 26-23 record. As of this writing, that puts Dallas among the play-in teams. Their journey this season has been driven by a mix of experienced leadership and promising young talent. Throughout the season, the Mavs have strived to balance a dynamic offense with a resilient defense. Against this backdrop of ups and downs, the arrival of a high-profile acquisition in AD has ignited a fresh wave of optimism and urgency.

Shock and Awe

The trade that has left the NBA world in disbelief involves a rare transaction of its kind. In this deal, the Lakers sent Davis, along with Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, to Dallas. In return, the Mavs shipped out Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles. Take note that moves involving franchise players in their prime, like Doncic, are almost unheard of in the NBA. Moreover, swapping top-tier talents is an exceptionally uncommon occurrence.

Here we will discuss the next trade that the Dallas Mavericks must make after acquiring Anthony Davis before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Is It a Losing Trade?

The Mavs may come out the loser of this deal. Consider that Luka Doncic—who has been sidelined with a calf strain since Christmas—has long been a subject of scrutiny regarding his durability, conditioning, and temperament. It's also important to remember that Dallas was facing the prospect of signing him to a massive five-year, $345 million extension this summer.

Yet, despite these concerns, Doncic’s elite talent has shone through. He has earned All-NBA first-team honors in each of the last five seasons. Doncic also led the league in scoring last year and sank numerous clutch shots during the Dallas’ Finals run. For Mavs fans, letting go of Doncic is a hard pill to swallow. This is especially true if Doncic thrives with the Lakers.

Enter Anthony Davis, one of the NBA’s most underrated stars. His extraordinary two-way skill set has often been overshadowed by the likes of LeBron James. However, he has proven to be a consistently healthy and impactful player over the past two seasons. Davis is a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He is an anchor around which teams can easily build their strategies. His age is also in a prime window, similar to Kyrie Irving’s. For the Mavs, Davis offers a chance to remain competitive in the notoriously difficult Western Conference.

The Next Strategic Move

Now that Davis is in Dallas colors, the next logical step for the Mavs is to shore up their need for additional scoring and defensive versatility. That is a role that Portland's Jerami Grant is perfectly suited to fill. Grant is a dynamic forward celebrated for his athleticism and two-way prowess. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to guard multiple positions while also making significant offensive contributions.

Acquiring Grant would provide the Mavericks with a flexible, two-way forward to complement both Davis and Kyrie Irving. Grant’s scoring ability and his proficiency in defending various positions directly address the team's need for a secondary scoring option and a robust defensive presence on the wing.

Yes, Davis dominates in the paint and from mid-range. However, his game is most effective when supported by teammates who can excel on both ends of the court. Jerami Grant appears to be that missing piece. His ability to attack the rim, hit deep shots, and switch seamlessly on defense would not only restore balance but also elevate the Mavs' competitive edge against teams stacked with star power.

Looking Ahead

As the Mavs chart a new course in their pursuit of NBA glory, every move on the trading block carries profound implications for their future. The seismic decision to part with Luka Doncic and embrace the veteran prowess of Anthony Davis marked a bold pivot—a gamble that demands equal measures of risk and reward.

Now, with the potential addition of Jerami Grant on the horizon, Dallas is poised to complete a transformative puzzle that could re-establish their status among the league's elite. This isn't just a roster shakeup; it's a strategic evolution aimed at redefining the Mavericks' competitive identity. With a dynamic blend of scoring, defense, and undeniable grit, the next chapter for the Mavericks could well be their most exhilarating yet—a season where calculated risk meets championship ambition.