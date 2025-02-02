A new era of Dallas Mavericks basketball will begin following the team's acquisition of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, with general manager Nico Harrison breaking his silence on the matter.

“I believe that defense wins championships. I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future,” Nico Harrison told ESPN regarding his motivation to trade Luka Doncic for Davis.

The full details of the trade have the Mavericks getting Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick. Los Angeles will get Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in return while the Utah Jazz get Jalen Hood Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks that are from the Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

How Mavericks benefit from adding Anthony Davis

While the Mavericks will miss Luka Doncic's elite offensive production, they will benefit from the high-quality defense that Anthony Davis provides on top of great scoring, rebounding and playmaking.

In 42 games, Davis has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc.

It's clearly a move Dallas is making to improve their chances at winning a championship. This would implement their three main options as Kyrie Irving, Davis, and Klay Thompson as the heart of the team's offense.

Irving would be the biggest benefactor from the trade. He would have more offensive responsibilities, but he will now have the comfort of having a reliable star big man inside the paint to lob passes to. And with Davis being a willing passer, Thompson and key Dallas players will take advantage of the shot opportunities that would be created.

Dallas' potential with this new core will have to wait. Davis suffered an abdominal muscle strain that will keep him out for a week, the soonest he could return being Feb. 6. That means he could make his debut as a Maverick against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Until then, the Mavericks will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.