The Denver Nuggets are finally rediscovering their fine form as of late, as they sit at the third seed with a 35-19 win-loss record. They're also in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. But while Denver was piling up the wins, the trade deadline was a good opportunity for them to further improve their championship chances. Although winning regular season games is one thing, going deep into the playoffs is another. To the surprise of everyone, the Nuggets didn't make a single move prior to the deadline. As a result, the Nuggets' biggest mistake at the 2025 NBA trade deadline was staying quiet.

Nuggets lack of depth

Nikola Jokic has been a major reason as to why the Nuggets have been stellar this year. He's putting together another solid MVP-worthy season, averaging 29.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. However, a big reason why Denver isn't the same threat as it was compared to its 2023 championship run is the lack of depth.

Outside of Jokic and the Nuggets core, it looks like the team doesn't have enough help. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr. will always be the team's greatest weapons next to The Joker but the team finds itself in hot water whenever those players get into a shooting slump or hit an injury bug.

While Russell Westbrook has been a huge boost, there hasn't been any other reliable personnel from the Nuggets rotation. Zeke Nnaji is hardly living up to his contract. On the other hand, DeAndre Jordan is no longer in his prime. Julian Strawther can be productive in spurts but has yet to do it on a consistent basis. Furthermore, the rest of the supporting cast just doesn't feel like they're playoff-ready.

In fact, the Nuggets rank 27th in the NBA in terms of bench points. This only means that Denver has been relying largely on its starters for production, which isn't exactly ideal for a playoff contender that has core players with their respective injury histories. Prior to the trade deadline, there were notable targets that the team should've gone for including the likes of Terrence Mann, Jonas Valanciunas, Chris Boucher, Larry Nance Jr., and others.

Failing to fill the holes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown

Since winning the 2023 NBA championship, the Nuggets did have some notable roster departures. These include Bruce Brown and just last offseason, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Brown brings in the much-needed two-way impact that compliments the Nuggets core quite well. On the other hand, KCP does a tremendous job in spacing the floor with his shooting, while guarding the best playmakers in the league. Denver had a good chance to find a player or two of similar builds at the NBA trade deadline but blew the opportunity to do so.

Currently, the Mile High squad ranks 18th place in terms of defensive rating at 113.7. There's no question that defense wins championships, but without someone to fill the voids of KCP and Brown, it's hard to see the Nuggets contain their opponents. In fact, that's just gonna require brilliant offensive games from Jokic and the core on a nightly basis to give themselves a decent chance.

While Jokic's brilliance is unquestioned, asking the reigning NBA MVP to put up herculean efforts on the offensive end to compensate for the team's lack of defense is a tough ask even for him. Without a move executed at the deadline, expect more pressure to be on the shoulders of Braun and Peyton Watson to cover the roster's biggest hole.

Win-now situation

It's a blessing for the Nuggets that Jokic is consistently playing at an MVP level. Without him, it's safe to say that they wouldn't even in the championship conversation. But while Jokic is having one of the best peaks the league has ever seen, it would've been wise for Denver to maximize his window.

It was the Nuggets' front office to give their franchise star the best chance of success by surrounding him with the best talent possible. Unfortunately, Calvin Booth made the call to stay put, which probably triggered some flak from Mile High fans.

To be fair, Denver didn't exactly have many assets. They had a depleted draft capital. Plus, only Dario Saric and Nnaji were legitimate trade assets. Theoretically, they could've included MPJ in deals, but it seemed like he was too valuable for the team's rotation. While it was a relatively safe decision for Booth not to make any major roster move, this might also come back to haunt the team.

A player like Jokic's caliber doesn't come by too often. Clearly, health, depth, and defense are weaknesses of this roster. With Booth even realizing these facts, the front office should've been bolder at the trade deadline, even if it meant sacrificing some of their key players.