The Denver Nuggets will be facing the Utah Jazz, and they have a few players on the injury report before the matchup. Nikola Jokic is on the injury report with a left ankle impingement, and Jamal Murray has right hamstring tightness. Both players will be important for the Nuggets as the season is approaching the end, and with how tight the Western Conference standings are, it's going to be a race for the best seeding.

The Jazz have not been very good this season, so the Nuggets may not need to be fully healthy for the matchup to get a win, but anything can happen on any night. The Jazz still show up and compete, and in these types of games, they'll pull out everything they have to make it competitive.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray's injury status vs. Jazz

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable, and Jamal Murray is listed as questionable against the Jazz. Jokic is just now returning on the floor after missing a few games with an injury, but it looks like he's ready to go as the season is getting down to the final games. As for Murray, he's been healthy for the past four games, and he's been trying to reel the team to some wins with Jokic out.

Getting Jokic and Murray on the court at the same time is the best-case scenario for the Nuggets, and they've shown to be a dominant one-two punch when they're both in a groove.

The Nuggets are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and they are two games behind the Houston Rockets and two games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. They are in a sweet spot right now, and if they stay at No. 3, there's a chance they could either play the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, or Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets will be ready for whoever they face, and they know what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs, as they showed two years ago when they won the NBA Championship.

Nuggets injury report

Aside from Jokic and Murray, Michael Porter Jr. (low back strain), Christian Braun (left foot strain), and Aaron Gordon (right calf injury management; left ankle sprain) are listed as probable against the Jazz. Daron Holmes II (right achilles tendon repair) and Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) are listed as out.