The Denver Nuggets suffered a 122-112 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, with Jalen Brunson putting on a great performance, and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke on what he could have had his team do differently, specifically in the third quarter to limit Brunson's production.

“Jalen Brunson had an amazing third quarter,” Michael Malone said, via New York Basketball on X. “I could've done a better job getting the ball out of his hands because I think he had 18 points in that quarter. And he's a good player and they're a very good team.”

It is high praise from Malone for the Knicks. Brunson ended up scoring 30 points on a 10-for-16 shooting night while dishing out 15 assists on the night. OG Anunoby's 23 points while making five threes were also huge for the Knicks in the win. Brunson was the star of the show, however.

New York held the lead for the majority of the game, but the Nuggets did storm back to take the lead for a bit in the second half. Ultimately, Brunson and the Knicks' offensive attack was too much to overcome. In addition to Brunson and Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride each scored in double figures.

The Nuggets still have a solid record of 28-19, but it is the third straight loss for them, having suffered defeats to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls on the road before. The road trip has two more games, with back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Saturday before the Nuggets return home on Monday to play the New Orleans Pelicans.

As of right now, the Nuggets sit in fourth in the Western Conference, three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for third place, and 9.5 games behind the first place Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are just one game behind the Nuggets in fifth and sixth place in the West. It is a tightly contested race for seeding in the West, so hopefully, the Nuggets can snap their losing streak soon.