On any given night in the NBA, there is plenty of comedy to be had. During the Denver Nuggets' 117-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, the basketball gods wasted no time poking fun at the sport, which came at Aaron Gordon's expense. In the first quarter, with over nine minutes left in the frame, Alex Sarr somehow scored a bucket after a ball that slipped loose from his fingers ricocheted off of Gordon's face and straight towards the glass and into the hoop.

Alex Sarr's lost ball takes a wild bounce off Aaron Gordon's head and somehow goes in the basket (with a replay) Wizards and Nuggets commentaries Also on Youtube:https://t.co/rYql7RsZIa pic.twitter.com/IfYnxOHFSt — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 23, 2026

That basket ended up being a moot point for the Nuggets, as they took a comfortable enough win over the Wizards thanks to another incredible outing from Peyton Watson. This was why Gordon did not even hesitate to laugh at himself for that unfortunate turn of events that ended up benefitting the opposition.

“That was hilarious. I need that highlight, man. That's gonna be ‘Shaqtin' a Fool' for sure. I've had an own goal, but never off the head before. That was impressive,” Gordon said after the game, per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post. “[When the ball was in the air, I thought,] ‘Well f**k.'”

Gordon finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists on the night as the Nuggets moved to 30-15 on the season.

Nuggets are holding down the fort just fine amid injury woes

If this was any other season for the Nuggets, losing Nikola Jokic would have been disastrous. Jokic is currently recovering from a knee injury, and Denver has not fallen off a cliff — thanks to their improved depth, a huge leap from Watson, and the continued solid play from Gordon and likely first-time All-Star Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets should be getting Jokic back soon, and they should be a title-contending team moving forward provided they put these injury woes of theirs in the rearview mirror.