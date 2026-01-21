The older and more experienced he's become, the more LeBron James has become hilarious. Whether he's being intentional or not with his hilarious gestures or with the funny faces he tends to make on a nightly basis, no one is certain. But one thing's for sure: watching James on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers brings a smile to fans' faces, one way or another.

On Tuesday night, in a clash for the Lakers against the Denver Nuggets on the road, James decided to troll the opposing team's bench prior to the game's tip-off. Before the game began, James walked over towards the Nuggets bench and wound up his fingers like a jack-in-a-box — with his middle finger rising ever so slightly. But before he could fully flip them off, James stopped himself, all while a huge smile was plastered on his face.

At 41 years of age, James simply may no longer give a flying fart anymore about some of the gestures he's doing out there on the court. But he's having fun out there, which is the most important thing. Basketball isn't easy, as he said in that iconic NBA 2K14 intro, so it's good that the Lakers star is finding ways to make it easier for himself by taking things easily.

Article Continues Below

Lakers star LeBron James is winding down an iconic, HOF career

Now that he's a year older into his 40s, James is showing more signs of basketball mortality than ever. He can still stuff the stat sheet, and he's settling into more of a support role alongside Luka Doncic, but his athletic decline is more evident with each passing game.

The Lakers are not likely to give James one last chance at a championship run, not with this current roster. But James appears to be content with where he is as he winds down his illustrious career.