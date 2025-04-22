The Denver Nuggets dropped Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to the Los Angeles Clippers, and one play, in particular, sticks out as a massive missed opportunity.

With less than three minutes to go in the game, the Nuggets trailed the Clippers 98-97. And then Aaron Gordon came into the picture, driving into the wide-open paint for what should have been an easy, go-ahead basket.

Unfortunately for Gordon, the seemingly simple dunk went awry; his one-handed attempt resulted in the ball hitting the rim and bouncing high and out of bounds, giving the Clippers possession and allowing them to stay in the lead. Although Jamal Murray tied the game up shortly thereafter, Denver took control of the lead the rest of the way as the Clippers hung on for a 105-102 win on the road.

The loss means the Nuggets will head to Los Angeles having lost — at least momentarily — the home-court advantage in the series. Three of the next four games (if necessary) are set to take place at the Intuit Dome, putting a ton of pressure on Denver to take at least one road game to avoid being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Last year, the Nuggets dropped both of their first two home games in the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. While they managed to win Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota and convincingly take Game 5 for their first home win of the series, a blowout Game 6 loss in Minneapolis and a late-game collapse in Game 7 in Denver sealed Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Co.'s fate.

In Game 1 of this year's series vs. the Clippers, Denver squeaked out a 112-110 win in overtime, thanks in large part due to some clutch plays down the stretch by Russell Westbrook, who took over for Michael Porter Jr. amid a 3-point performance. Porter's effort was noticeably better in Game 2, as he finished with 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard delivered one of his finest postseason showings; the former Finals MVP scored 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting to lead the Clippers to victory.

Game 3 of the Nuggets-Clippers series is set to take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT.