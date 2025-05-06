He is typically the team's unsung hero, but Aaron Gordon was the Denver Nuggets' savior in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder with his second game-winner of the playoffs. However, he immediately reverted to the father figure he is to his nephews backstage.

As Gordon walked into the post-game presser as the man of the hour, he brought his young nephews with him, who ended up taking the spotlight. Gordon's nephews were asked how loud they cheered when their uncle sunk the game winner, much to the delight of the room.

“We cheered like a lot,” one of Gordon's nephews said to Nuggets reporter Katy Winge.

I had to ask Aaron Gordon’s nephews about what they thought of the game winner 🥹 Also asked Gordon about being the soul of the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/IFFVaJVy8V — Katy Winge (@katywinge) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The two children are the sons of Gordon's older brother, Drew Gordon, who tragically passed in a car accident in 2024. Since his brother's death, Aaron Gordon has taken a crucial father-like role in his nephews' lives.

The game-winning play came on the final fastbreak of the game after a Chet Holmgren missed free throw. With Denver down by a point, Christian Braun pushed the ball ahead to Russell Westbrook, who found Gordon on the left wing for a pull-up three-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining.

Though not known as an elite scorer, Gordon did more than just hit the game-winning three-pointer. He ended as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer with a monstrous 22-point, 14-rebound double-double. Gordon finished with a team-high plus-minus of plus-16.

Aaron Gordon hits Nuggets' second game-winner of 2025 playoffs

Playing with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Gordon is, at best, the Nuggets' fourth-best scorer on any given night. However, he has been their most clutch bucket-getter in the postseason. The game-winner against the Thunder was Gordon's second of the 2025 playoffs after notching one in Game 4 of Denver's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gordon's first game-winner against the Clippers was a tip dunk off a missed fadeaway three-pointer from Jokic. The timing on that play was impressive, but his pull-up three against the Thunder was even more eye-opening. While he hit a career-best 43.6 percent of his threes in the regular season, Gordon is just a career 33.1 percent shooter from deep.

After stealing home-court advantage, Gordon and the Nuggets remain on the road for Game 2. The Thunder seek revenge on Wednesday, where the series' second installment tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT and MAX.