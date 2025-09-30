The Denver Nuggets arguably have the most improved team of the offseason; they addressed their urgent need for more depth by adding the likes of Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr., and these additions were made possible by the room they created when they traded Michael Porter Jr. and his big contract to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. The Nuggets recognized that they must maximize Nikola Jokic's prime and they did so with the way they bolstered their roster.

Last season, the Nuggets were playing seven-deep when it mattered the most and it seemed to catch up to them in the end. Aaron Gordon, in particular, was running on fumes by the time their season came to an end in Game 7 of their semifinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gordon powered through a hamstring strain to try and get the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, and it clearly hampered his performance, which was quite a shame considering how he was having an incredible postseason filled with plenty of clutch moments.

But for next season, it looks like Gordon is content to fade more into the background for the Nuggets. He's more than content to simply do the little things to help the team win now that the team around him is much better and much deeper.

“I'ma just turn up on defense. We have so much talent on the offensive side, I'm not even really worried about it. I'm just gonna take what's open for me. Do what I can to take the pressure off. But, really, I'm just worried about defense. I'ma just turn up on that end of the floor. And let the cards fall where they may after that,” Gordon said during Media Day, via DNVR Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Aaron Gordon is forever going to be a Nuggets legend for 2025 playoff heroics

Gordon will never have to spend a penny again on anything in Denver after he delivered many heroics for the Nuggets in the 2025 NBA playoffs. He dunked home the game-tying basket in Game 4 of their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers and then he proceeded to steal Game 1 of their second-round clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a dagger triple at the buzzer.

Alas, taking on such a larger offensive role seemed to take its toll on Gordon's body. Now that the Nuggets' depth is much improved, one would think that he'd be healthier, and one can only imagine just how much more impactful he'd be if he's at full strength.