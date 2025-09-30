The Denver Nuggets are set to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference once again, and they added talent over the offseason to stay competitive. One of the players they signed was Bruce Brown, who was with the Nuggets two seasons ago when they won the NBA title.

Jokic seems to be excited about having his old teammate back, and he made a funny statement about Bruce at Media Day.

“Bruce [Brown] is back. We won with him. Need to save his career again,” Jokic said.

After winning a ring with the Nuggets, Brown signed with the Indiana Pacers and appeared in 33 games with them before being traded to the Toronto Raptors in the Pascal Siakam deal. Brown started last season with the Raptors and then was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Brandon Ingram deal.

Article Continues Below

Brown is now back with the team where he's had most of his success in the league, and he'll be playing with a true title contender. He spoke about running it back with the Nuggets at Media Day.

“I was like, ‘I don’t care how much if I get somewhere more, I don’t care. I’m just going to go back to Denver because I just think it’s a perfect fit for me [in terms of] playing style.’ And I mean, I want to win again, right? So I think it was a pretty quick answer for me, once I found out they wanted me back,” Brown said.

The Nuggets made a slew of moves during the offseason, trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. They were also able to acquire Jonas Valanciunas and hopes of having a solid backup center behind Jokic. As of now, it looks like the Nuggets have to depth to make a run this season.