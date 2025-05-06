In Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, Aaron Gordon hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than four seconds remaining to give the Denver Nuggets a 121-119 victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The clutch shot from the wing completed a remarkable 14-point comeback for the fourth-seeded Nuggets.

AARON GORDON FTW 😱😱😱 NUGGETS COMPLETE UNREAL 4Q COMEBACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s8mIrabB8J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aaron Gordon is no stranger to clutch moments. He seems to live for them. In fact, Monday's three-point dagger was Gordon's second game-winning shot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, as in the first round, he threw down a buzzer-beating dunk to knock off the Clippers in Game 4.

Following Game 1's heroics, Nikola Jokic commended Gordon for the shot as well as the type of effect he has on the team.

“He made a really big shot for us; he deserves it; he is the soul of this team; he's a glue guy,” said Jokic. “He probably doesn't get as much respect as he deserves. But I think he doesn't need attention, like he knows what he is doing. I am happy for him.”

Team chemistry becoming Nuggets' playoff X-factor

The team's resilience has been tested like never before in recent weeks. When the Nuggets made the shocking decision to fire longtime head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, many expected the team to collapse.

Instead, under interim head coach David Adelman, the adversity seems to have brought the team even closer together. The bond between Aaron Gordon and his teammates, particularly Jokic, runs deep. The three-time MVP shared a glimpse into their relationship.

“He's great. He told me he was going to visit me in Serbia, and he showed up, and I was like ‘Oh! There he goes.'” said Jokic. “We share a lot of stories, a lot of emotions together. He's a great person, great guy.”

The chemistry within the Nuggets' roster translates to how they have been performing in pressure situations. Despite facing a significant challenge against the top-ranked Thunder, the Nuggets have maintained their composure. According to Gordon, he believes Denver's composure boils down to their collective experience.

“We've been through a lot with this group,” said Gordon. “We've come from behind in plenty of games. It's not necessarily what we're trying to do or what we want to do. But we know we've been in that position… We have a lot of poise in this group, a lot of grit.”