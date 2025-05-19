As the Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the playoffs, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks has some concerns about their offseason.

Despite Denver being loaded with starters, the depth was a glaring concern. On the NBA on ESPN, Marks explained why he has those concerns and brought up an interesting stat line.

“The starters averaged 94 points in the regular season, the most by any team since the 1986 – ‘87 season,” Marks said. “I believe that is the Boston Celtics. You need help with the depth. It is going to be a challenge.

“Are you willing to parlay the younger players that are on controllable contracts when you’re an apron team and your resources are limited? And you have no first and second-round picks this year. It presents a big problem if you miss out on your draft picks here.”

The Nuggets had an MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. He put the team on his back the best he could. Meanwhile, players like Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun took major steps up in their respective games.

Still, there were some issues that lingered within the team. As a result, the Nuggets fired Michael Malone with a little more than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

They endured a ton, and it made for a tumultuous playoff run.

Bobby Marks sees the Nuggets' depth issues

The top-heavy approach can only work for so long. Funny enough, those issues resulted in Aaron Gordon playing injured in the Nuggets Game 7 on Sunday.

He had a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an injury that would've sidelined him for multiple weeks. Not to mention, Jamal Murray was hurt earlier in the season as well.

The only ones that didn't sustain a legitimate long-term injury were Christian Braun and Jokic. Either way, Marks dropped another statistical gem about Denver's over-reliance on its stars.

“The Nuggets had the top four players, Jokic, Murray, Gordon, and Braun, in total minutes played in the postseason,” Marks said.

“I know it’s a little bit skewed because certainly some teams advance further, but I do think it’s an indication as far as where they are and how many minutes.”

They are at a bit of a crossroads. They don't want to lose young players like Braun. However, if they give him a contract extension, it'll likely push them into the first or second tax bracket.

Being stuck in no man's land with either one of those situations isn't friendly. Just look at the Phoenix Suns.

At the end of the day, Denver has tough decisions to make about its future. However, with the right discernment, they might be able to reload with key veteran pieces while keeping the core intact.