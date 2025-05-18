The Denver Nuggets' Game 6 win to keep their season alive came at the huge cost of Aaron Gordon's hamstring; Gordon, whose status for Game 7 was in doubt, suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain which would typically keep someone out for multiple weeks. Nonetheless, Gordon decided to gut it out and was one of the few positive forces for the Nuggets as the Oklahoma City Thunder ended their season in resounding fashion with a 125-93 defeat.

From the jump, it did look like Gordon did not have his usual burst. But even then, he was an active presence on the glass and did not look like he was suffering from a serious injury that required a multi-week absence. While his gutsy effort did end up in a loss, the Nuggets could not be any more grateful that they have a warrior like Gordon on their side.

“He gave us more than I think we all could ask for. I played through Grade 1 calf strain last year and he played through a Grade 2 hamstring. A hamstring is no joke,” Jamal Murray said in his postgame presser, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

Jamal Murray on Aaron Gordon: "He gave us more than I think we all could ask for. I played through grade 1 calf strain last year and he played through a grade 2 hamstring. A hamstring is no joke" pic.twitter.com/2zj5LDORZZ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Soft-tissue injuries are notoriously difficult to deal with and play through, as the more strain the individual racks up on the affected area, the more painful it becomes to do much of anything. Even walking becomes a chore when the soft-tissue injury occurs in the lower body.

But with the Nuggets' season on the line and the team's depth being non-existent at best, Gordon's decision to suit up did at least give Denver a chance to complete the upset against the 68-win Thunder. The only silver lining that comes with the Nuggets' elimination is that Gordon cannot risk further injury anymore and can take the necessary time to recover instead of pushing himself further and perhaps taking a few years off of his career.

Aaron Gordon is a certified Nuggets legend

Aaron Gordon will never have to pay for anything in Denver ever again, especially after the heroic performance he put up in the Nuggets' Game 7 loss to the Thunder. Head coach David Adelman, who had as up-close of a look at Gordon in the lead-up to Game 7, sung the 29-year-old forward's praises for the sacrifices he was willing to make just to give his team a chance to advance.

“Aaron Gordon is incredible. What he played with today, I don't know many people that would even attempt to go out there and run up and down. That was one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. He was extremely close to not playing,” Adelman said.