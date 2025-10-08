One of the biggest additions of this offseason for the Denver Nuggets was the signing of free agent Bruce Brown. Brown was a member of the Denver championship team back in 2023 but has since bounced around the league, suiting up for the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans before returning to the Mile High City this year.

Recently, Brown got 100% real on the regret he felt after bolting from the Nuggets in his free agency period back in 2023.

“Media day they asked me, ‘when did you think about getting to Denver?' And I said, when I got to Toronto, and that wasn't, like I didn't want to go to Toronto. I went to Indy. I finally chose where I could go, and three months in, they trade me, and I'm like, ‘where the f*** did I go? I could have stayed in Denver and been happy in Toronto. I think Toronto's one of the best cities in the NBA easily,” said Brown, per Kayla Greg of THE SHIFT on X, formerly Twitter.

While Brown may have wanted to stay in Denver back in 2023, the Pacers were able to offer him much more money than the Nuggets had at their disposal, which made the decision a rather inevitable one.

A key addition for the Nuggets

Back in the 2023 NBA playoffs, Bruce Brown had some big moments for Denver, including a huge fourth quarter in the Nuggets' Game 4 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, which essentially solidified that series in their favor.

The Nuggets now look forward to a 2025-26 season in which they have added to their depth significantly by bringing in not only Brown but also Tim Hardaway Jr., and trading for Cam Johnson.

With all of these pieces in place, the Nuggets are hoping to reclaim their spot as NBA champions this year. They will kick off their season on October 23 against the Golden State Warriors on the road.