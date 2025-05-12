Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets weren't able to handle the depth of the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 92-87 loss in Game 4 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

After 44 minutes of action, Braun finished with a stat line of 17 points, four rebounds, three steals, two rebounds, and a block. However, he shot 4-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Braun reflected on the team's loss after the game. He pointed to one area that played a significant impact in Oklahoma City coming out on top.

“I think their bench today was maybe the biggest part of the game…those guys put them over the top,” Braun said.

The Thunder's bench scored 35 points, a stark contrast to the Nuggets' eight points from their second unit.

Christian Braun on OKC: “I think their bench today was maybe the biggest part of the game…those guys put them over the top.” Full presser ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lcKR0AhtUd — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Christian Braun, Nuggets

It was a tough loss for Christian Braun and the Nuggets, falling to the Thunder in a close game that could have given them a 3-1 lead in the series with homecourt advantage.

Shooting the ball efficiently was not on the Nuggets' menu throughout Game 4. The team shot 31.3% from the field, including 24.4% from downtown. Their struggles were most evident during the first quarter, only scoring eight points in what was a historically bad performance for them in those first 12 minutes.

Four players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Braun. Jokic finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, and three assists. However, he shot 7-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray came next with 17 points and five assists, while Aaron Gordon provided 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back by retaking the series lead when they face the Thunder in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET.