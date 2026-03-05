Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman continues to defend All-Star Nikola Jokic for his actions in the fourth quarter of last Friday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adelman didn't care for Lu Dort's apology for committing a flagrant-2 foul on Jokic. When Dort intentionally tripped up the MVP candidate in the backcourt by going at his injured left knee, Nikola was irate.

Adelman understands Jokic's frustration, having to deal with physicality from opposing teams that toe the line of dirty plays is enough for any player to lose their composure in the heat of competing at a high level, he said, per DNVR Nuggets.

“It's not being biased to my own player. Nobody's being guarded like him in the league. Nobody. Nobody's going at the knees of other MVPs. No one's taking shots like he's taking. But that's our reality,” Adelman said. “And so, we have to continue just to try to win games. He has to play through that physicality. I have to find places on the court where he can play in space — that's on me. So, there [are] no excuses. If the whistle doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.

“The game continues. We'll deal with it as long as we can. At the same time, I have no problem with him reacting. Reacting is part of being a human being, like I said. If it continues, we'll react accordingly.”

After losing to the Thunder in overtime, the Nuggets suffered another defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves (117-108), but bounced back with a 128-125 win against the Utah Jazz.

David Adelman calls out Thunder for non-reaction to Lu Dort

Nuggets head coach David Adelman was appalled by the Thunder's response to Lu Dort's flagrant-2 foul on Nikola Jokic. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault hoped the same result would have happened had the situation been in reverse, but never condemned Dort for his actions. Lu's teammates chalked it up to a heat-of-the-moment play.

For Adelman, Jokic losing his cool was justified by the severity of Dort's foul, he said, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“He's more of a measured person throughout the season — I think most people are. They're more productive if they're measured. But there's a point where we play these games, and what he deals with nightly, anybody [would] react that way. For Dort to take that shot — and then I guess it wasn't that big of a deal from their standpoint, how they looked at it — is ridiculous. That was malicious. It was a cheap shot.

“Lu Dort is a great player, and that's not what I've seen him do before. But at some point, you have to stand up for yourself, and the team does as well. They're a great team. That game was what it was. But, yeah, Nikola, that's who he is, man. You can't have the success he's had and not be that competitive. He has emotions inside of him that he keeps in check, but the guy is very capable and very willing to emotionally respond,” Adelman concluded.

The Nuggets will face the Thunder at the Paycom Center on Monday.