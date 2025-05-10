DENVER — Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman commended his players for their collective defense on Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After Nikola Jokic's supporting cast led the Nuggets to a Game 3 victory against the Thunder, Adelman highlighted Denver's approach to limiting Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder's MVP candidate finished with 18 points on 7-of-22 attempts, which, for Adelman, is a testament to the Nuggets' relentless defense, per Mile High Sports' Ryan Blackburn.

“He had a tough night. I also thought we did a good job of showing different looks late in his dribble moves. I thought this was our best game of the three of taking the impact of his forearm. He creates a lot of space that way. There were a couple of times late in the game, and I thought CB [Christian Braun] took it the right way and got a good contest.”

Adelman says his players' second contest on Gilgeous-Alexander made the difference in Game 3.

“When those guys get into their moves and get late into that early paint, sometimes, you got to take a chance, and break it off on your own guy, and get a secondary contest,” Adelman added. “Because if you don't, it's just one-on-one all the time. I thought our optionality of what we did with him was good.”

Amid Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic's shooting struggles in Game 3, Adelman was pleased with Denver's defense on the other MVP candidate.

Related Denver Nuggets NewsArticle continues below
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault claps in the first half against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Mark Daigneault reveals Thunder’s biggest ‘challenge’ after Game 3 loss
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is all smiles after Game 3 loss to Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic joins Jayson Tatum with playoff dud despite Game 3 win

David Adelman on Nuggets' defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite his team's suffocating defense on Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3, Nuggets' head coach David Adelman is anticipating a signature performance from SGA in Game 4.

“With that all being said, we all know what that guy is, and he'll be great in Game 4. I know. He's an amazing player,” Adelman said. “But I just liked our overall effort. I thought our physicality of taking those hits was much better than Game 2.”

The Nuggets will look to grab a 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday.