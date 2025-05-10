Nikola Jokic joined Jayson Tatum in a statistical feat after the Denver Nuggets' Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It wasn't an ideal performance for the three-time MVP, however.

After 44 minutes of action, Jokic finished with a stat line of 20 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. Despite these numbers, he had an off night shooting the ball. He went 8-of-25 from the field, including 0-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

As a result, he banded with Tatum as two of the three players in NBA history to have recorded 15 or more rebounds and 10 or more missed 3-pointers in a playoff game. The duo had these feats this past week, according to StatMuse.

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

It was clear that Nikola Jokic was not going to have the best of nights throughout Game 3. Despite that, the Nuggets backed him up with big plays down the stretch.

The Nuggets defended homecourt in convincing fashion, executing on both sides of the ball. In overtime, they outscored the Thunder 11-2 throughout those five minutes. They prevented Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams from making any shots in that period. As a result, they bounced back from an embarrassing Game 2 blowout and retake the series lead over the top seed in the Western Conference.

Four players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Jokic. Jamal Murray led the way with 27 points, eight assists, four rebounds, four steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-19 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Aaron Gordon came next with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. provided 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Nuggets will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they host the Thunder in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET.