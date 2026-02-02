The Denver Nuggets recently got a boost with the return of Nikola Jokic, although they did drop a tough game to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Despite being near the top of the Western Conference leaderboard, some are speculating that a trade could be on the horizon for Denver ahead of the February 5 deadline.

Recently, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on the latest on that front, although new intel suggests Denver is more likely to make smaller, cost-cutting measures ahead of Thursday's deadline.

“As for the Nuggets, they will be making no substantial trade deadline moves despite Peyton Watson set to become a highly coveted restricted free agent in the summer. Instead, Denver will look to move below the tax, which they are roughly $400K above right now, by making a salary dump move involving one of their recent draftees,” reported Siegel.

Siegel also reported on a name that reportedly could be a candidate to be moved in Denver's quest to get below the task.

“Hunter Tyson is a name that keeps coming up when asking about Denver. In their efforts to save tax money, the Nuggets, sources said, held conversations about Tyson with the Utah Jazz,” he reported.

Tyson got some run in the weeks that Jokic and several other starters were out of the lineup due to various injuries, but overall, the former Clemson Tiger hasn't solidified himself as a part of the Nuggets' long term plans moving forward, so it would make sense that he would be a name to watch out for if the ownership is intent on helping out its pockets.

In any case, the Nuggets appear content with the team they have, which nearly took out Oklahoma City in last year's semifinal series.

Denver will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening on the road against the Detroit Pistons.