There’s still a couple hours to go until the deadline passes and trade season in the NBA is officially over. While the dust continues to settle from the number of trades that were made, the Denver Nuggets are still hoping to get under the luxury tax with a small, cost-saving deal before the deadline passes.

In the waining hours of the NBA trade deadline, the Nuggets are hoping to find a taker for Hunter Tyson, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. It stands to reason that the Nuggets aren’t interested in making a big splash at the deadline since their major deals were done in the offseason.

The Nuggets made two major trades this past offseason to upgrade the roster when they added Jonas Valanciunas and Cam Johnson. While the team has dealt with multiple injury issues this season, they are still 33-19 and in third place in the Western Conference standings. When healthy, the Nuggets looked like a championship contending team.

Article Continues Below

As far as Tyson goes, the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has been seldom-used in his three seasons with the Nuggets thus far. He played just a little over two minutes per game during his rookie season in 2023-24, and the past two years he’s at a little over seven minutes per game.

This season, Tyson has appeared in 21 games, including two starts, at 7.7 minutes of play. He’s averaged 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds with splits of 26.9 percent shooting from the field, 21.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.