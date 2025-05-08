Nikola Jokic's elite performances for the Denver Nuggets this postseason wowed the likes of NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Jokic is coming off a historic display in Game 1 of the West Semis against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 42 minutes of action, he finished with 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists. He shot 15-of-29 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. This proved to be pivotal in Denver escaping with a 121-119 win on the road.

Johnson reflected on the Nuggets star's performance with a social media post ahead of Game 2. He praised Jokic, saying he continues to separate himself from the rest of the league.

“Words can’t explain Nikola Jokic’s dominant performance vs. the Thunder! He had 42 points and 22 rebounds and thats just off the charts. Jokic keeps separating himself from all the other players in the league. The Nuggets also had great performances from Aaron Gordon who had 22 points, Jamal Murray with 21 points, and Westbrook went back home to OKC and scored 18 points off the bench. Can’t wait to see what happens tonight in Game 2!” Johnson said.

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

It is undeniable that Nikola Jokic has cemented himself as one of the best players in the league. His playoff form for the Nuggets continues to elevate as the postseason progresses.

After eight playoff games so far, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and a block per game. He is shooting 50.3% overall, including 43.2% from downtown.

Denver got past the Los Angeles Clippers after a tough seven-game series. And while they will busy keeping a young but potent Thunder squad in the West Semis, they have the talent they need to make the series an intriguing one.

The Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Thunder in Game 2. The contest will take place on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.