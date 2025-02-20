Denver Nuggets fans were enjoying seeing Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game, as he earned the right to be in elite company during the weekend. One thing fans probably were not expecting to see during the weekend was Jokic's brother, Strahinja, whose size can put fear in some people.

Jokic's brothers have been in the headlines over the past few years because of their size, and there have been times when they tried to come to the defense of their sibling. In all honesty, Strahinja and Nemanja are two people that you don't want any problems with, and people have probably been on the wrong side of getting into altercations with them.

Who do you have winning a fight between him and a bear? It could come down to the wire.

Nikola Jokic still in tight race for NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic has proved that he is one of the league's best players, and he has the hardware to show for it. This year, it might not be too easy winning MVP, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear and is the front-runner in many people's eyes midway through the season.

Jokic is putting up better stats this season than in his previous MVP year, as he's currently averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. The one thing that may be holding him back from winning is his team's record compared to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is not only putting up big numbers, but the Thunder are first in the Western Conference. Granted, the Thunder has a better overall team, but Gilgeous-Alexander is the head of the snake.

This award may come down to the wire, and Jokic still has a lot of time to gain ground in the race. The Nuggets are currently on an eight-game winning streak, and they're one of the hottest teams in the league right now. If they can continue that streak, and Jokic keeps putting up big numbers, it wouldn't be a surprise if he became the front-runner again for many voters.

Jokic has either won the MVP award or been second place in votes for the past few years, and it will be interesting to see if this kind of dominance will slow down anytime soon for him. As of now, the Nuggets are still in the process of winning another championship, and it will be a tough task with how loaded the Western Conference is.