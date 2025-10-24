Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon had an insane performance on Thursday, but it wasn't enough to fend off the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Warriors star Stephen Curry exploded for 22 of his team-high 42 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Nuggets, 137-131, in overtime. Golden State survived the career night of Gordon, who had 50 points built on an eye-popping 10-of-11 shooting from three-point distance.

Aside from Gordon's stellar outing, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a losing effort. Jokic tied NBA legend Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in season openers with four.

The 30-year-old Jokic, however, struggled from the field, shooting 8-of-23, including 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

The three-time MVP upped his career triple-doubles to 165, trailing only Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook and Robertson for most in league history with 202 and 181, respectively.

Putting up a triple-double has become almost second nature to Jokic, who continues to set the barometer for other big men in the NBA with his versatility, vision, and fundamentals.

Gordon put the Nuggets ahead by three points, 120-117, with only 25.7 seconds left in regulation after burying another long bomb. But Curry responded with a three-pointer to even up the score. Denver had a chance to get the win but Jokic missed his layup.

The Warriors, who improved to 2-0, outscored the Nuggets in overtime, 17-11. Jokic only had two points in the extension as he looked fatigued.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back in their home opener against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.