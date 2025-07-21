The Denver Nuggets have largely been viewed as one of the winners of this offseason, having made multiple moves to help build the team around Nikola Jokic. First, Denver swung a trade for Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cam Johnson, and then the team signed Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency to give them additional wing depth.

Meanwhile, Jokic himself has been enjoying life this summer, as he has been known to do.

Recently, some photos were posted by the Nuggets on X, formerly Twitter, of their superstar chilling with some pandas during a trip to China.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1947280849994486255

Jokic isn't the only NBA star who has spent time in China this offseason; San Antonio Spurs former Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama spent a considerable amount of time there, working out as he looks to return from a blood clot in 2025.

Jokic has long been known to be an animal lover, whether it's racing horses in his native Serbia or now apparently hanging out with Pandas in China.

Jokic has plenty of reasons to be happy at the current juncture, as the Nuggets have surrounded him with arguably the deepest team of his career heading into the 2025-26 season.

Johnson figures to provide a definitive upgrade over what Michael Porter Jr. was able to provide over the last couple of years, and Brown helped the Nuggets win a championship during the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Hardaway Jr. is a lethal shooter from beyond the arc who can get hot in a hurry.

If the Nuggets can get more improvement from younger players like Christian Braun or Peyton Watson, they could be in position to overtake the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team to beat in the NBA moving forward.

The Nuggets' season is slated to begin in late October, with the schedule to be announced next month.

