The Denver Nuggets have been dealt a tough hand thus far during the 2025-26 NBA season. First, Christian Braun went down with an ankle injury in mid-November. A little over a week later, Aaron Gordon suffered a hamstring injury.

The Nuggets' injuries prompted Spencer Jones to move into the starting five.

Wednesday night, Denver was in Indiana to face the lowly Pacers, with Jones on the court to start the game. Well, add another injury to a Nuggets forward, as Jones left the game with a knee injury.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter, with knee soreness being cited, per the Nuggets' communications department on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones' presence was hardly missed, though.

Article Continues Below

Jamal Murray went bonkers, dropping 52 points in a 135-120 win. The game was not even as close as the score indicated, either. Nikola Jokic chipped in with 24 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds in the win.

Denver improved to 15-6 on the season. Normally, that might be good enough for first place in any division. But not this year. Not with the Oklahoma City Thunder on pace to make history at 21-1.

It remains to be seen whether Jones will miss time. But the Nuggets are already without two of its stars. Both Braun and Gordon are slated to be re-evaluated toward the end of December.

With another starter potentially down, Cameron Johnson may have to pick up more slack. The newest member of the Nuggets has come out of the gates very slowly. He is averaging just 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists this season.