The Denver Nuggets got back in the win column and snapped a one-game losing streak following their 135-120 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. It was Jamal Murray who led the way for the Nuggets, finishing with 52 points, and joining teammate Aaron Gordon in reaching a franchise record.

Jamal Murray became only the second player in Nuggets history, alongside Aaron Gordon, to finish with at least 50 points while knocking down at least ten 3-point shots, as per StatMuse. Both of those games occurred this season, with Gordon’s coming back on Oct. 23 during a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

In the Nuggets’ win against the Pacers, Murray finished with 52 points while shooting 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) from the 3-point line. He shot 19-of-25 (76 percent) overall, and also finished with six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes of play.

That ended up being Murray’s third 50-point game for his career, putting him one 50-point outburst away from tying Nikola Jokic (4) for the franchise record of most 50-point games, also as per StatMuse.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Murray had appeared in 19 games for the Nuggets at a little over 34 minutes per game. He was averaging 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the win, the Nuggets improved to 15-6, and they currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standing. As of publication, they are right behind the Houston Rockets for the No. 3 seed in the West, and looking like a potential contender.