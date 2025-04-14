After the Denver Nuggets shockingly fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, the team president, Josh Kroenke, explained what led to their respective dismissals weeks before the postseason. Heading into the playoffs with the fourth-best record (50-32) in the Western Conference, the 2023 NBA champion Nuggets firing their coach and GM isn’t what most anticipated.

At the beginning of his press conference, Kroenke thanked Malone and Booth for their respective services.

“Thank you to both Calvin and coach Malone. It was an incredibly tough decision for us for a lot of levels,” Kroenke said. “I think at the very end of the day, it was a very tough decision because of the amount of respect that I personally have, and that we as an organization, have for both of what those gentlemen did for us while they were here. They brought us our first championship, helped establish a new culture, new standards that will continue to move on into the future. To be frank, neither of them deserved it. And for that, I apologize.”

Then, Josh Kroenke took responsibility for his shortcomings over the years and explained that he wanted a fresh start for the Nuggets.

“For my position as a leader of the organization, I needed to be better at different points in time. I could see certain trends behind the scenes with the group, and those were worrisome,” Kroenke said. “But when you have an incredibly talented roster that we have, an incredibly solid group across the board of people, you’re able to play through some of that. So, ultimately, I made the decision that I did last week with the hope of rejuvenating the energy of the group, and reestablishing some positive thoughts before the playoffs, and some belief.”

Michael Malone’s powerful message to Nuggets fans after firing

After his and Calvin Booth's firing, former head coach Michael Malone sent a powerful message to Nuggets fans. Malone says he greatly appreciates his past decade with the Nuggets, per the Denver Post’s Bennett Durando.

“Ten years ago, I was presented with the incredible opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Denver Nuggets. Little did I know the profound impact that would have on the next decade of my life. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Kroenke family, all of our remarkable players, and my exceptionally talented coaching staff. It was an honor to work alongside you each and every day,” Malone said.

The Nuggets will host the Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs.