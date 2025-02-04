The Denver Nuggets have no plans to move Michael Porter Jr. ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. If there were any lingering concerns about the sixth-year swingman's future, head coach Michael Malone put them to rest on Monday.

After the Nuggets' 125-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets, Malone addressed the media with the upcoming trade deadline just days away. He shut down any ongoing rumors regarding Porter by definitively stating that the team would not move him before Feb. 6.

“We're not trading Michael Porter,” Malone said, via ClutchPoints' Rachel Strand. “Michael is a really important piece; [he] helped us win a championship. We'll see what happens going into this coming Thursday, but to my knowledge, there have been no conversations. I don't feel the need to converse with somebody when there's nothing there.”

The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter is in the midst of one of the best years of his career. Through 50 games, Porter is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His scoring numbers are bolstered by his 51.3 percent field goal percentage, including 40.8 percent from deep.

Most of Porter's increased production directly correlates with Aaron Gordon's lengthy absence. Thus far, Porter has missed just one game in 2024-2025, while Gordon has appeared in just 28 games — just over half of the team's first 51 outings. As a result, Porter's scoring and rebounding numbers are the highest since 2020-2021, his second year in the league.

While still modest, Porter's 2.2 assists per game are also a career high. Once known as a non-passer, his passing volume has nearly doubled from the previous season.

Healthy Nuggets gunning for second championship in three years

Assuming the Nuggets' front office agrees with Malone regarding Michael Porter Jr., the same Denver team that won the 2023 NBA Finals is looking to win its second championship in three years. At 31-19, Malone's team is fourth in the Western Conference with a week and a half until the All-Star break.

Despite falling short of a back-to-back bid in 2024, the Nuggets' path back to a title is as clear as ever. The defending Western Conference champions, Dallas Mavericks, appear to no longer be in the picture after trading away superstar point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Like the rest of the conference, the Nuggets' primary obstacle to returning to the NBA Finals will be the Oklahoma City Thunder. Led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are 39-9 through 48 games, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA.