Coming off their 2023 championship triumph, the Denver Nuggets entered this season with lofty ambitions. However, the Western Conference is proving as competitive as ever and some roster weaknesses are now more apparent. Right now, Denver has a crucial opportunity to make a significant move at the deadline to strengthen its championship pursuit. The ideal scenario? Landing Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks to enhance their depth, perimeter shooting, and defensive capabilities.

Nuggets' 2024-25 Season So Far

As the trade deadline nears, the Nuggets hold a 28-19 record. That's a solid standing, though not as dominant as they had envisioned. Nikola Jokić remains at the peak of his powers. He is delivering MVP-caliber performances night after night while masterfully directing Denver’s offensive flow.

Despite the offseason departure of a key starter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a sluggish start to the campaign, the Nuggets have gradually gained momentum this season. The front office has explored smaller trade options. However, with limited assets and virtually no valuable draft picks to sweeten potential deals, Denver may find itself constrained in making substantial roster upgrades.

Here we will discuss the player who's part of the Denver Nuggets' dream scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Zeke Nnaji’s Role in a Trade

Zeke Nnaji has found himself on the fringes of Denver’s rotation. As of this writing, he is averaging just 4.5 minutes per game. With Denver needing rotation-level reinforcements, trading Nnaji for a player who can contribute immediately seems like a necessity.

Again, the Nuggets are limited in trade assets and lack the draft capital to entice potential trade partners. Their only movable first-round pick (2031) is too valuable to use on a marginal upgrade. Additionally, Nnaji’s four-year, $32 million extension declines in value until his $7.5 million player option in 2026-27. This is widely viewed as a negative-value contract. This means Denver must find a team willing to absorb Nnaji’s deal in exchange for a future second-rounder while targeting a player who earns less than him.

One intriguing possibility is acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic, a longtime Serbian national teammate of Jokić. Bogdanovic has significant experience playing alongside the reigning MVP. A versatile and battle-tested wing, Bogdanovic could either slot into the starting shooting guard role or provide a scoring punch off the bench.

Ideal Fits

Denver’s biggest weaknesses this season have been perimeter defense and reliable scoring beyond their core stars. Enter Bogdanovic and current Hawks teammate De’Andre Hunter. These are two players who could instantly elevate the Nuggets to another level. The Hawks are currently sitting among the East's play-in teams and in the midst of a potential roster reconfiguration. They should be open to parting with these valuable pieces for the right price.

Bogdanovic is a proven scorer and shooter. Sure, he is currently averaging just 10.0 points per game. However, his ability to create offense both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations makes him an ideal addition to Denver’s high-powered system. With Jokić as the ultimate facilitator, Bogdanovic could thrive as a secondary or tertiary scoring option. That could ease the burden on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. His playoff experience and composure in high-stakes moments would also be invaluable during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Hunter would address Denver’s most glaring need—perimeter defense. He has the strength and versatility to guard multiple positions. Hunter could take on key defensive assignments against the West’s elite wings, including Kevin Durant, Luka Dončić, and LeBron James. Denver’s current defensive options have struggled in these matchups, making Hunter’s potential arrival a game-changer.

The Trade Package

To land both Bogdanovic and Hunter, the Nuggets would need to put together a compelling trade package. One possibility is sending Zeke Nnaji, a future first-round pick, and perhaps even Michael Porter Jr to Atlanta in exchange for the Hawks’ duo.

Yes, trading Porter Jr would be a tough pill to swallow. That said, this move could provide Denver with a more balanced roster. Hunter’s scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three. That would help compensate for Porter Jr’s offensive contributions while providing a significant upgrade on the defensive end.

Final Thoughts

Sustained success in the NBA requires continuous adjustments, and Denver must be proactive at the trade deadline. While the Nuggets have a strong foundation built around Jokić and Murray, fine-tuning the supporting cast is essential for another deep playoff run. Trading for Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter is the ideal move to strengthen their title hopes and ensure that the Nuggets remain at the top of the league hierarchy. If they make the right call, another championship celebration in Denver could be just months away.